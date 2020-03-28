Ethics Watchdog: Jared Kushner’s ‘Shadow’ COVID-19 Task Force Appears to Violate at Least Two Laws Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Read the rest of this entry » 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IM Does Jared Kushner's Coronavirus Task Force Violate the Law? | Law & Crime https://t.co/ztUqptxBhA 2 hours ago Julie Covfefe RT @CREWcrew: The PRA and the FACA--those are the two laws that Jared Kushner’s shadow coronavirus task force appears to be violating, by… 14 hours ago Sandy Karasik RT @CREWcrew: There are some serious legal problems with Jared Kushner's "shadow" coronavirus task force https://t.co/OVlTbMf5D8 23 hours ago