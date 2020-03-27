'Iron Man 2' Actor Arrested in FBI Sting for Alleged Attempt to Sell Fake Coronavirus Cure

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Keith Lawrence Middlebrook is facing one felony count of attempted wire fraud as a U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California warns people to be aware of similar scams during the pandemic. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published LA Man Accused Of Soliciting Investments For Fake Coronavirus Cure 02:44 A Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media fraudulently claiming that he developed both a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the novel coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors.