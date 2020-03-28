Global  

In 'Unorthodox,' A Religious Woman Leaves Her Marriage And Her Past Behind

NPR Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The new Netflix series was inspired by Deborah Feldman's best-selling memoir about ending her arranged marriage. In the TV adaptation, the young woman leaves her home in Brooklyn and moves to Berlin.
