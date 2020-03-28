In 'Unorthodox,' A Religious Woman Leaves Her Marriage And Her Past Behind Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The new Netflix series was inspired by Deborah Feldman's best-selling memoir about ending her arranged marriage. In the TV adaptation, the young woman leaves her home in Brooklyn and moves to Berlin. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nukta 360 In ‘Unorthodox,’ A Religious Woman Leaves Her Marriage And Her Past Behind : NPR https://t.co/jnVrkufzIP https://t.co/Yipj4Kmrdu 14 seconds ago Sarah Horn In 'Unorthodox,' A Religious Woman Leaves Her Marriage And Her Past Behind #news #npr https://t.co/9hpazMlpAr 22 minutes ago