Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Reading Rainbow' star LeVar Burton wants to livestream reading books amid coronavirus pandemic

'Reading Rainbow' star LeVar Burton wants to livestream reading books amid coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
LeVar Burton, star of "Reading Rainbow" and of "Star Trek" fame, plans to livestreamed his popular reading times to help ease the coronavirus blues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Jim Cramer's 5 Books to Read During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Jim Cramer's 5 Books to Read During the Coronavirus Pandemic 01:59

 Jim Cramer weighs in on the five books he's reading during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.