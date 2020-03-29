Maluma Shaves His Head to Celebrate 50 Million Instagram Followers!

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Maluma has debuted a new look! The 26-year-old Colombian singer took to Instagram on Saturday (March 28) to show off his newly shaved head while celebrating hitting 50 million followers on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma “50 MILLONES DE FAMILIARES EN INSTAGRAM🎈🎉🎈🎉 SALUD Y VIDA MI GENTE ❤️🍷,” Maluma captioned the [...] 👓 View full article



