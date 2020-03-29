Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maluma Shaves His Head to Celebrate 50 Million Instagram Followers!

Maluma Shaves His Head to Celebrate 50 Million Instagram Followers!

Just Jared Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Maluma has debuted a new look! The 26-year-old Colombian singer took to Instagram on Saturday (March 28) to show off his newly shaved head while celebrating hitting 50 million followers on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma “50 MILLONES DE FAMILIARES EN INSTAGRAM🎈🎉🎈🎉 SALUD Y VIDA MI GENTE ❤️🍷,” Maluma captioned the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Blueface Pays His Mom $1K To Smash Eggs On Her Head For Instagram

Blueface Pays His Mom $1K To Smash Eggs On Her Head For Instagram 01:31

 THE GRAM – Blueface and his mother negotiated a bet in which he would crack eggs over her head in an Instagram video posted on his account Tuesday (March 25). Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NpLegacy

Np Legacy | #TeamNick ✌🏼 RT @JustJared: Maluma has debuted his newly shaved head! https://t.co/bsQwxhT6LF 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Maluma Shaves His Head to Celebrate 50 Million Instagram Followers! https://t.co/TRo2OSLoab https://t.co/iB0Ab4YrFw 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Maluma Shaves His Head to Celebrate 50 Million Instagram Followers! https://t.co/Kv2Y58EwAh https://t.co/x1YbGKvdpl 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Maluma Shaves His Head to Celebrate 50 Million Instagram Followers! https://t.co/A4GHhZ0JHb https://t.co/cMDRTdsXgy 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Maluma has debuted his newly shaved head! https://t.co/bsQwxhT6LF 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.