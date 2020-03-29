Doug Kellett BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Travel Advisory Instead… https://t.co/6Pp4mOLxz6 4 hours ago

Media Watch New from Mediaite → BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Trave… https://t.co/g88PYH7aXM 9 hours ago

SUPPORTCARE.SERVICES BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Travel Advisory Instead… https://t.co/T3pmobkHw9 13 hours ago

SassQuash BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Travel Advisory Instead… https://t.co/v3kMd5UXoX 13 hours ago

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text FAILEDLEADER to 88022 BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Travel Advisory Instead… https://t.co/kiZeRJw02I 14 hours ago

Howard Roark RT @rumpfshaker: BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Travel Advisory Instead https://… 14 hours ago

Consuelo Corrales RT @Mediaite: BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering #Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Travel Advisory Instead https://t.… 14 hours ago