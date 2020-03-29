Global  

BREAKING: Trump Backs Down From Ordering Coronavirus Quarantine for New York, Issuing CDC Travel Advisory Instead

Mediaite Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
President Trump has backed down from a coronavirus quarantine for New York, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut, issuing a CDC travel advisory instead.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says he may quarantine NY, NJ and Connecticut

Trump says he may quarantine NY, NJ and Connecticut 01:04

 President Trump on Saturday said he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Colette Luke has more.

