Don Cheadle to Join LeBron James in 'Space Jam 2' - Report

Just Jared Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Don Cheadle has joined the cast of Space Jam 2! The 55-year-old Black Monday actor has reportedly been cast in the highly-anticipated movie, Screen Rant reports. It is also being reported that Don will be playing the villain in the movie starring LeBron James. It was announced back in September 2018 that the 35-year-old NBA [...]
 LeBron James Promises No 'Space Jam 2' Delay A number of movie release dates have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. But James believes the 'Space Jam' sequel will still hit theaters as planned. LeBron James, on the 'Road Trippin'' podcast LeBron James, on the 'Road Trippin'' podcast...

