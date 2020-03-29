Don Cheadle to Join LeBron James in 'Space Jam 2' - Report Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Don Cheadle has joined the cast of Space Jam 2! The 55-year-old Black Monday actor has reportedly been cast in the highly-anticipated movie, Screen Rant reports. It is also being reported that Don will be playing the villain in the movie starring LeBron James. It was announced back in September 2018 that the 35-year-old NBA [...] 👓 View full article

