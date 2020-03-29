Critics' Choice Film Awards: Ranveer Singh wins for 'Gully Boy', 'Jersey' wins too Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apart from 'Gully Boy' and 'Jersey', 'Article 15', 'Oh Baby' and 'Super Deluxe' also bagged a few awards 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this