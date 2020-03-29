Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passes away

Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passes away

Indian Express Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NaveenOrton45

Naveen RT @ieEntertainment: Tamil folk singer and actor #ParavaiMuniyamma has passed away at 83 https://t.co/ynZS1nxz9m 57 minutes ago

keerthi_naidu25

Keerthi Shree C Venkatesh RT @xpresslite: Tamil Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passed away at her residence in Madurai after battling age-related illness fo… 1 hour ago

xpresslite

Express Lite Tamil Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passed away at her residence in Madurai after battling age-related il… https://t.co/Kxmqxk4sds 1 hour ago

graballnew

GraballNews Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passes away https://t.co/kgaDXEgM5u https://t.co/z64VCTYq6J 2 hours ago

Life247News

NewsLife247 Folk singer and actor Paravai Muniyamma passes away https://t.co/NioF91Sqr6 https://t.co/knh9xYzMzq 3 hours ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment Tamil folk singer and actor #ParavaiMuniyamma has passed away at 83 https://t.co/ynZS1nxz9m 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.