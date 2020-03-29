Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the foruth time, family members worried

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the foruth time, family members worried

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time, causing considerable concern to her family.

Kanika, who was hospitalized on March 20 after she tested positive for Coronavirus, had returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pictureskills19

Picture Skills Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive Of Coronavirus For The Fourth Time In A Row. Read Full Article Below. #CoronaUpdate… https://t.co/0aDrqTHBn5 12 minutes ago

RowdyRathod2013

Rowdy Rathod RT @BangaloreMirror: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time. https://t.co/7t7Y… 12 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @NewIndianXpress: Bollywood singer #KanikaKapoor has tested positive for #COVID19 for the fourth consecutive time, causing considerable… 12 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @MumbaiMirror: Bollywood singer #KanikaKapoor has tested positive for #Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time https://t.co/Z0n5hWt… 13 minutes ago

taiyebafayaz

Tee RT @Raheelk: The year is 2030. The pandemic is over. Kanika Kapoor tests Coronavirus positive for 365383993th time. Why is she being te… 49 minutes ago

KTCityTimes

City Times The #Bollywood singer @TheKanikakapoor who's been making headlines lately has tested positive for #COVID19 for the… https://t.co/RXBA4ED2gH 51 minutes ago

IAmTheShyGuy

Raghavendra S Rao ಒಂಟಿ ಜೀವಿ When there are shortage of #coronavirus testing kits, why the***is this #COVIDIOT Kanika Kapoor being tested ag… https://t.co/qm7Vg1m5jL 1 hour ago

KhushbooTweets

Khushboo Seems Kanika Kapoor isn't responding to treatment as she gets tested every second day. While others are hardly able… https://t.co/DQFXNHZX1x 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.