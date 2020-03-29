Global  

All My Children star John Callahan dies at 66

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Longtime soap opera star John Callahan of 'All My Children' fame has died at 66. According to TMZ, the actor, known for playing Edmund Grey in All My Children, passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive stroke at his Palm Desert, CA home, confirmed his representative on Friday. Paramedics were called to his home and he was...
