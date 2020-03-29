Global  

Amitabh Bachchan on Earth Hour: Sad though..not many observed it

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who 'just finished' observing 'Earth Hour' on Saturday, expressed his disappointment as many did not turn the lights off. The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to write down his disappointment on how many people did not turn off their lights between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm as a sign of solidarity, to...
