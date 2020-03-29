Amitabh Bachchan on Earth Hour: Sad though..not many observed it Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who 'just finished' observing 'Earth Hour' on Saturday, expressed his disappointment as many did not turn the lights off. The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to write down his disappointment on how many people did not turn off their lights between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm as a sign of solidarity, to... 👓 View full article

