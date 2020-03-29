Global  

Tom Hanks shares health update after returning to Los Angeles

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson gave their first health update on Saturday since returning to the United States. According to People magazine, the couple, who were both diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, recently returned to Los Angeles after self-quarantining in Australia for two...
News video: All Los Angeles County Beaches Closing to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

All Los Angeles County Beaches Closing to Curb Spread of Coronavirus 01:43

 All Los Angeles County beaches are closing temporarily in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases topped 1,400, officials said Friday.

