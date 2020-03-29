Global  

Actress and folk singer Paravai Muniyamma passes away at 83

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Well-known folk singer and actress Paravai Muniyamma has breathed her last in Madurai on Sunday, March 29! She passed away at her residence. She is survived by her son and he will be performing the last rites in Madurai. Her claim to fame was in the form of Tamil actor Vikram's successful film, Dhool, where she lent her voice to...
