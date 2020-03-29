Global  

Telly tattle: Shah Rukh Khan's Circus all set to be back on TV and we can't wait

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Telly tattle: Shah Rukh Khan's Circus all set to be back on TV and we can't waitApart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan is also bringing back Circus. Aziz Mirza's 1989 show starred Shah Rukh Khan as Shekharan, the reluctant owner of a circus. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also part of the show. Circus is part of DD's #stayhomeIndia line-up during the lockdown. Plans are afoot to revive several...
