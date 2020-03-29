Global  

Salman Khan to financially help over 25,000 daily workers of the Hindi film industry

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown, according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE).
The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the...
