Did you know Shahid Kapoor can make some delicious pancakes? Mira Rajput reveals!

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes.



Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes."



She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.



Mira... 👓 View full article

