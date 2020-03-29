Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > James McAvoy donates £275,000 to 'urgent' appeal for NHS protective gear

James McAvoy donates £275,000 to 'urgent' appeal for NHS protective gear

Independent Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Campaign has now raised more than half a million pounds – double its inital target of £275,000
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyBedPeace

Tina RT @guardian: James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics' PPE crowdfunding appeal https://t.co/UJEe6p7vN9 2 seconds ago

LucyPenman7

Lucy Penman RT @JamesMelville: Hats off to actor James McAvoy who has donated £275,000 to NHS medics' PPE crowdfunding appeal. https://t.co/1cbskhcCUs 5 seconds ago

brit_loyal

. James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal https://t.co/QZxyfikYjp Brilliant actor, even… https://t.co/0vqeL53oEB 22 seconds ago

Rickle65

Rick RTBP Has Trump donated to any of these causes? James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal… https://t.co/ohd4mw8iVq 51 seconds ago

Carti_Mandua

LadyAnniSpiceInCognito#CountessBimboIsBack# RT @TheOnlyGuru: That’s a generous thing to have done. Would have been even more virtuous and noble had he done it anonymously like so many… 1 minute ago

GrivenJobo

🖖spocks #FPBE 🖖 RT @ALT_KTHopkins: Absolute Hero, James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal, link is in the article, I've chippe… 1 minute ago

JeanMcGovern9

Jean McGovern RT @morph999: Thank you James McAvoy but the fact that this appeal is even needed is criminal. James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’… 1 minute ago

SameiHuda

Samei Huda Scottish actor James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/29wSPJhJlc 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.