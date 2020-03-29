James McAvoy donates £275,000 to 'urgent' appeal for NHS protective gear Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Campaign has now raised more than half a million pounds – double its inital target of £275,000 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tina RT @guardian: James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics' PPE crowdfunding appeal https://t.co/UJEe6p7vN9 2 seconds ago Lucy Penman RT @JamesMelville: Hats off to actor James McAvoy who has donated £275,000 to NHS medics' PPE crowdfunding appeal. https://t.co/1cbskhcCUs 5 seconds ago . James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal https://t.co/QZxyfikYjp Brilliant actor, even… https://t.co/0vqeL53oEB 22 seconds ago Rick RTBP Has Trump donated to any of these causes? James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal… https://t.co/ohd4mw8iVq 51 seconds ago LadyAnniSpiceInCognito#CountessBimboIsBack# RT @TheOnlyGuru: That’s a generous thing to have done. Would have been even more virtuous and noble had he done it anonymously like so many… 1 minute ago 🖖spocks #FPBE 🖖 RT @ALT_KTHopkins: Absolute Hero, James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal, link is in the article, I've chippe… 1 minute ago Jean McGovern RT @morph999: Thank you James McAvoy but the fact that this appeal is even needed is criminal. James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’… 1 minute ago Samei Huda Scottish actor James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/29wSPJhJlc 1 minute ago