Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Offset Gives Deep Thoughts From Atop His Jeep: “So Many People Act Like They Love You Just To Hate You From A Close”

Offset Gives Deep Thoughts From Atop His Jeep: “So Many People Act Like They Love You Just To Hate You From A Close”

SOHH Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Offset Gives Deep Thoughts From Atop His Jeep: “So Many People Act Like They Love You Just To Hate You From A Close”Atlanta rapper Offset has plenty of time to reflect. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share some deep thoughts to the masses. Big Facts Over the past 24 hours, Off has shared pics of himself around some cars. In one caption he questions people’s feelings for him and tells fans to stay woke […]

The post Offset Gives Deep Thoughts From Atop His Jeep: “So Many People Act Like They Love You Just To Hate You From A Close” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.