Lady Gaga to Perform in Elton John's Pandemic Relief Concert!

Just Jared Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is joining the cause! The Chromatica superstar is joining Elton John‘s star-studded benefit concert to raise funds for pandemic relief on Sunday evening (March 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga Ellen DeGeneres, The Masked Singer‘s Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone will also take part in the Fox [...]
News video: Elton John to Host Remote Concert Featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and More

Elton John to Host Remote Concert Featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and More 01:16

 Elton John to Host Remote Concert Featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and More On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States. Its 9 P.M. EST time slot was originally scheduled for the ‘iHeartRadio...

