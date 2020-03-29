Lady Gaga to Perform in Elton John's Pandemic Relief Concert!

Lady Gaga is joining the cause! The Chromatica superstar is joining Elton John‘s star-studded benefit concert to raise funds for pandemic relief on Sunday evening (March 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga Ellen DeGeneres, The Masked Singer‘s Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone will also take part in the Fox [...] 👓 View full article



