Sarah Jessica Parker + Matthew Broderick

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The actors are working together for the first time since they married 23 years ago in the (now-delayed) return to Broadway of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite." Jane Pauley sits down with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to talk about playing a couple on stage, and whether Carrie Bradshaw and Ferris Bueller would have dated. 👓 View full article

