Stars of 'Contagion' reunite for a PSA on the coronavirus Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle â who starred in the 2011 thriller about a fictional fast-moving virus that is spreading around the world âÂ have teamed up with scientists from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health to offer four individual homemade videos. 👓 View full article

