Michael Stipe Shares Demo of New Song ‘No Time for Love Like Now’: Watch

Sunday, 29 March 2020
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe recently unveiled a demo of his new song “No Time for Love Like Now,” a collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner.
