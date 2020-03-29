Young Chop Calls Out Diddy, T.I., Jeezy + More: “Meek Mill Get JAY Z D**k Out Of Your Mouth”
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () Chicago producer Young Chop has a lot to get off his chest. The hip-hop star went online this weekend and didn’t hold back on unloading some serious steam. Big Facts Chop lit up his Instagram page with a few key direct targets. YC went after everyone in the rap game from Jeezy and T.I. to […]
The post Young Chop Calls Out Diddy, T.I., Jeezy + More: “Meek Mill Get JAY Z D**k Out Of Your Mouth” appeared first on .
Young Chop has been attracting attention lately for all the wrong reasons. It started with dissing 21 Savage and snowballed into him taking shots at Jezzy, T.I., Diddy and JAY-Z.
Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq)
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Video Edit: CT (Clifton...