Murphy Lee Is Trending On Twitter + The Internet’s Here For It: “Did He Finally Decide What The Hook Gon Be?”
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () St. Louis rap veteran Murphy Lee is trending on social media and the Internet is 100 percent here for it. The Internet has erupted with digital applause for the longtime St. Lunatic and Nelly protégé. Big Facts Over the past few hours, Twitter has turned Murphy Lee into a top trending topic. People have lit […]
The post Murphy Lee Is Trending On Twitter + The Internet’s Here For It: “Did He Finally Decide What The Hook Gon Be?” appeared first on .