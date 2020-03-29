Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rubio Slammed for Comments About Media ‘Glee & Delight’ in Reporting U.S., China Coronavirus Numbers

Rubio Slammed for Comments About Media ‘Glee & Delight’ in Reporting U.S., China Coronavirus Numbers

Mediaite Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Rubio Slammed for Comments About Media ‘Glee & Delight’ in Reporting U.S., China Coronavirus NumbersRubio warned that everyone should be extremely skeptical of the numbers coming out of China, and accused the media of letting their "glee & delight" show in their coverage of the increase in cases in the United States
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China

Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China 02:23

 US President Donald Trump seemed to cast doubts on the COVID-19 numbers emerging from China. Responding to a question on US crossing China in terms of numbers of cases, Trump said that that is a result of the extensive testing being done and added 'you never know the numbers in China'. Latest reports...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.