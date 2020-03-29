CNN’s S.E. Cupp Questions Why Trish Regan Parted Ways With Fox: Others ‘Have Said Worse and Are Still There’ Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

CNN's *S.E. Cupp* had some questions about why *Trish Regan* parted ways with Fox last week, even with the former Fox Business host's controversial comments about the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TheHealth7 News: SE Cupp Questions Why Fox Parted Ways With Trish Regan https://t.co/NKF7YaLDvv https://t.co/hVgs4QrPqP 4 minutes ago les RT @Mediaite: CNN's S.E. Cupp Questions Why Trish Regan Parted Ways With Fox: Others 'Have Said Worse and Are Still There' https://t.co/z1T… 20 minutes ago Mediaite CNN's S.E. Cupp Questions Why Trish Regan Parted Ways With Fox: Others 'Have Said Worse and Are Still There' https://t.co/z1TaXvO2I2 39 minutes ago