CNN’s S.E. Cupp Questions Why Trish Regan Parted Ways With Fox: Others ‘Have Said Worse and Are Still There’

Mediaite Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
CNN's *S.E. Cupp* had some questions about why *Trish Regan* parted ways with Fox last week, even with the former Fox Business host's controversial comments about the coronavirus.
