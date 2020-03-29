Catherine Zeta-Jones is taking advantage of self-isolation and playing a few games.

You Might Like

Tweets about this VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong' https://t.co/b7yfq7pakj v… 4 minutes ago Hasan Ahmed Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong'… https://t.co/Ne4LKk2eO9 14 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of ‘charades gone wrong’ 25 minutes ago ari7.com Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong'… https://t.co/XLeEdLMfcH 27 minutes ago bebas Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong'… https://t.co/okbuSzww5Q 31 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/5U4ZcGUw4E 37 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of ‘charades gone wrong’ | Fox News https://t.co/mRoDvo3E3W 38 minutes ago Rifnote News Aggregates Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong' - https://t.co/d15fcJ0MIR 49 minutes ago