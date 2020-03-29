Jennifer Aniston Loves This $14 Hydrating Facial!

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jennifer Aniston swears by Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Overnight Hydrating Facial, and we found it online for only $13.99! The 51-year-old actress has been known for her amazing skin throughout her decades in Hollywood. The reviews for the product are stellar and it has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating from hundreds of reviews. “Sunday [...] 👓 View full article

