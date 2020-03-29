Global  

See The Full Celebrity Lineup For Elton John’s 'Living Room Concert' Tonight

Just Jared Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Elton John is putting on quite a star-studded party tonight and calling it the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The iconic musician is bringing together some of his celebrity pals – including Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Lady Gaga – to honor front line health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds [...]
News video: Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more 01:22

 On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States.

