John Prine in Critical Condition After Being Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () John Prine is in critical care. The 73-year-old country singer-songwriter’s official account provided an update on Sunday (March 29). “After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (March 26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical,” the statement reads. “This is hard news [...]
Starting in the basement of Columbia St. Mary's in 1960 was a switch board with a purpose. This important lifeline was staffed with Mental Health Professionals to aid the community in finding the right resources for their needs. Today the lifeline is called IMPACT 2-1-1 and is available 24/7 for...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Derek Barichello@tt_michaelu Chicago folk legend John Prine, 73, also is hospitalized from COVID-19 and is in critical condition. 2 seconds ago
FDV RT @thedailybeast: Country folk singer-songwriter John Prine is in “critical” condition with COVID-19 symptoms https://t.co/KjcYQTNMxQ 12 seconds ago