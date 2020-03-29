John Prine in Critical Condition After Being Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

John Prine is in critical care. The 73-year-old country singer-songwriter’s official account provided an update on Sunday (March 29). “After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (March 26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical,” the statement reads. “This is hard news [...] 👓 View full article



