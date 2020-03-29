Global  

CBS News Journalist Maria Mercader Passes Away From Coronavirus

CBS News has revealed that one of their longtime staffers, Maria Mercader, has passed away from Covid-19 coronavirus. Maria was just 54 and the network reports she “helped shape strategy for the network’s correspondents and reporters.” The network also reported that Maria had fought cancer in the past and related illnesses for more than 20 [...]
