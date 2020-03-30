Brody Jenner & Tik Tok Star Daisy Keech Spark Romance Rumors! Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It looks like Brody Jenner might have a new lady in his life! The 36-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star and rising Tik Tok star Daisy Keech stopped by Erewhon Market on Friday afternoon (March 27) in Los Angeles. Brody waited out in the parking lot by his pickup truck while the 20-year-old Tik Tok [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @enews: Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech Spotted Together in L.A. https://t.co/VLDnxdqiHo 23 minutes ago d-rock trot Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech Spotted Together in L.A. https://t.co/N9TUFXRC9i 45 minutes ago JustJared.com Brody Jenner was spotted picking up lunch with rising Tik Tok star Daisy Keech! https://t.co/0OfKUQvINi 1 hour ago Stuff Entertainment Brody Jenner and TikTok star Daisy Keech spotted together in L.A. https://t.co/3ejSf5RNy3 2 hours ago Abuonit Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech Spotted Together in L.A. - E! NEWS https://t.co/5MfJ2voJiI https://t.co/vy0aWC3YzV 4 hours ago Marcos Arellano Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech Spotted Together in L.A. https://t.co/sdHVBZLTgE via @enews 4 hours ago Chochilino Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech Spotted Together in L.A. https://t.co/S3fZEAwCCB https://t.co/N2j4sfvwPi 5 hours ago Gina Lawriw Brody Jenner Ignites Dating Rumors With TikTok Star Daisy Keech After Lunch Outing | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/DD9jyrzkfH 5 hours ago