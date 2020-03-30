Reporters Defend PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor After Trump Refuses to Answer Question, Takes Her Mic at Coronavirus Presser
Monday, 30 March 2020 () After a White House staffer pulled the microphone away from PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and President Donald Trump declined to answer any more questions from her at a coronavirus press conference Sunday evening, fellow reporters came to her defense on Twitter.
Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions toward the coronavirus pandemic. The video showed Trump’s comments about the outbreak alongside the rising tally of U.S. cases. Trump says the U.S. had the outbreak under control and said it would...
