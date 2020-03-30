Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Namit Das: London shows pushed to summer 2021

Namit Das: London shows pushed to summer 2021

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Namit Das: London shows pushed to summer 2021Almost 19 years after its glorious run at several international film festivals followed by an adaptation at Berkeley, Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding was to get a stage rendition at two of the most prestigious theatres in the UK. The musical was to open at Leeds Playhouse on June 22 for a three-week run followed by shows at The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Housemates re-creating their morning commute using shower

Housemates re-creating their morning commute using shower 00:57

 This funny video shows three housemates re-creating their morning commute whilst stuck at home - by using their SHOWER as a London Underground carriage.Rowan Akin-Smith, 26, and his housemates Felix McKechnie, 27, and Pablo Hutchinson, 25, are all "avid riders" of the tube, using it daily for their...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dasnamit

namit das RT @mid_day: #NamitDas reveals June premiere of Nair's musical Monsoon Wedding delayed due to pandemic Via. @MoharBasu #CoronaUpdate #Lo… 3 days ago

mid_day

Mid Day #NamitDas reveals June premiere of Nair's musical Monsoon Wedding delayed due to pandemic Via. @MoharBasu… https://t.co/qMgPhHI7Vp 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.