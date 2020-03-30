Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Manoj Bajpayee: Couldn't miss out on Neeraj's Special Ops

Manoj Bajpayee: Couldn't miss out on Neeraj's Special Ops

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Manoj Bajpayee: Couldn't miss out on Neeraj's Special OpsManoj Bajpayee, who had headed to Uttarakhand for a shoot, is nestled there amid the lockdown. "My family joined me before the lockdown was announced. While 95 per cent of the unit left to be with their families, we decided to stay back," shares the actor when we connect with him on a call. "It is freezing cold here because of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.