Manoj Bajpayee: Couldn't miss out on Neeraj's Special Ops Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Manoj Bajpayee, who had headed to Uttarakhand for a shoot, is nestled there amid the lockdown. "My family joined me before the lockdown was announced. While 95 per cent of the unit left to be with their families, we decided to stay back," shares the actor when we connect with him on a call. "It is freezing cold here because of... Manoj Bajpayee, who had headed to Uttarakhand for a shoot, is nestled there amid the lockdown. "My family joined me before the lockdown was announced. While 95 per cent of the unit left to be with their families, we decided to stay back," shares the actor when we connect with him on a call. "It is freezing cold here because of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this