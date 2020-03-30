Global  

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

Japan Today Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. He was 70. Shimura, one…
