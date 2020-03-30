Global  

Elton John Sings ‘Juice’ While Chatting With Lizzo at iHeart Living Room Concert for America

Billboard.com Monday, 30 March 2020
Elton John and Lizzo excitedly greeted each other via video chat during the live iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday (March 29) from their respective homes. See what they said.
