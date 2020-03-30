Global  

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Strip Down 'My Oh My' for iHeart Living Room Concert for America

Billboard.com Monday, 30 March 2020
Camila Cabello's "My Oh My" single is a bouncy anthem meant for the clubs, but for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday night (March 29), the singer opted to transform it into a more subtle rendition.
News video: Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more 01:21

 On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States.

