Mariah Carey is performing one of her classics during Elton John‘s iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America! The 50-year-old entertainer livestreamed in from her home on Sunday (March 29) to perform “Always Be My Baby” to close out the show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey Proceeds raised from the concert will [...]

