Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' on Elton John's Living Room Concert - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Backstreet Boys are teaming up with Elton John! The boy band performed during the 73-year-old entertainer’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday night (March 29). The guys – AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell – all livestreamed in from their homes to play their iconic hit “I [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more 01:21

 On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States.

