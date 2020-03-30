On Sunday (March 29), Demi Lovato graced fans with a moving rendition of her 2011 single "Skyscrapers" for iHeart's At Home Concert For America.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Entertainment News Demi Lovato Lifts Spirits With Piano Version of 'Skyscraper' for iHeart Living Room Concert for America https://t.co/GgLm7Ie8KY #Music 1 hour ago K Dubb Demi Lovato Lifts Spirits With Piano Version of ‘Skyscraper’ for iHeart Living Room Concert for America… https://t.co/gBV8KtNumG 1 hour ago DJ Parker Demi Lovato Lifts Spirits With Piano Version of ‘Skyscraper’ for iHeart Living Room Concert for America https://t.co/ckStRpZHnJ 2 hours ago Jan Jansen Music Demi Lovato Lifts Spirits With Piano Version of ‘Skyscraper’ for iHeart Living Room Concert for America… https://t.co/ygWpwlhnHl 2 hours ago