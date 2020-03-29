Kartik watches 'PPAW' with family at home Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Kartik Aaryan, who is spending his time helping his mother in household work, shared another video while watching 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' along with the family. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MG Dumasia Kartik watches ‘PPAW’ with family at home https://t.co/nY9OXtAGWe https://t.co/KN4wOz2w3v 41 minutes ago