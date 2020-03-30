Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > During quarantine, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get spotted together in this viral video

During quarantine, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get spotted together in this viral video

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
All the Bollywood celebrities are currently locked down in their houses till April 14 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to be inside our homes to be safe and secure. And amid this pandemic, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together. A video of the two has gone viral.

But they were not alone, they had the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheHollyBollyN1

The Holly Bolly News Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are spending time together in quarantine days (By Representative) Mumbai, Ta. 29 Marc… https://t.co/50uh0l81h8 2 hours ago

RanveersGalaxy

! @vikram_rocks Hrithik donated 20 lakhs Ranveer donates to the Akshay Patra initiative & Dharavi school kids educati… https://t.co/7EZnXocOnx 18 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Showing off some photography skills, @aliaa08 started her Saturday on some pawsome note. Meet Ranbir Kapoor’s pooch… https://t.co/4MybmHoY8i 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.