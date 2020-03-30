Musician Alan Merrill dies of COVID-19; daughter Laura pens a heartfelt note Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Musician Alan Merrill, co-writer and singer of the original version of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died on Sunday of complications from coronavirus, at the age of 69. The news was shared by his daughter, Laura Merril, on her Facebook page.



"The Coronavirus took my father this morning," she wrote. "I was given 2 minutes to say my... Musician Alan Merrill, co-writer and singer of the original version of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died on Sunday of complications from coronavirus, at the age of 69. The news was shared by his daughter, Laura Merril, on her Facebook page."The Coronavirus took my father this morning," she wrote. "I was given 2 minutes to say my

