"Hope my next coronavirus test is negative. Waiting to go home" - Kanika Kapoor's emotional post Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time, is missing her family. Needless to say, the singer's health has caused considerable concern to her family. The Bollywood singer took to Instagram on Sunday night to pen an emotional post.



Kanika shared a picture which had a quote that read... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jumana Shah Stop wasting the precious feat kits. She’s not the prime minister of the country .......... #COVID2019india… https://t.co/L7LC5hPRXT 15 minutes ago PeepingMoon #Covid_19 patient #KanikaKapoor gives health update after testing positive for the fourth time, says 'hope my next… https://t.co/HInZOGyosC 27 minutes ago The Quint "I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family," says @TheKanikakapoor in her post, aft… https://t.co/z9SR4rTDWF 35 minutes ago Manoranjan Khabhar Kanika Kapoor assessments decided for coronavirus fourth time in a row: ‘Hope my next test is unfavorable’… https://t.co/Hjcx410N7f 44 minutes ago Zyite Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus fourth time in a row: ‘Hope my next test is negative’… https://t.co/izWqg2iNox 2 hours ago Sourav Sengupta @teasri @latha_venkatesh Let's hope so Still now we r in better position..but next week imp, as test number are l… https://t.co/LM45YdTOnj 16 hours ago WVa Shadow RT @flo_doo: Lack of test kits has been a serious concern during #COVID19 efforts. Now (possibly) a breakthrough! A positive test in 5 min… 17 hours ago 뭐랄까... @willripleyCNN @EricCozart Yup. oddly little test. If Japan doesn't test as many people as they can or even more, i… https://t.co/mBjRJwnP6T 1 day ago