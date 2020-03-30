"Hope my next coronavirus test is negative. Waiting to go home" - Kanika Kapoor's emotional post

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time, is missing her family. Needless to say, the singer's health has caused considerable concern to her family. The Bollywood singer took to Instagram on Sunday night to pen an emotional post.

Kanika shared a picture which had a quote that read...
