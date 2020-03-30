Country music artist Joe Diffie passes away due to coronavirus complications

Global  

Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away on Sunday due to coronavirus complications. He was 61. The news was shared on the official Facebook page of the star which said he died on Sunday "from complications of coronavirus."

Two days before his death, on Saturday, the legendary singer had revealed the...
 Grammy Award winning country star, Joe Diffie, has passed away after contracting coronavirus and facing complications. He was 61 years old.

