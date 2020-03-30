Here's why Amitabh Bachchan wishes to delete 2020 and reinstall its new version Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Just a day ago, Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, faced social media flak for a video he posted, where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a fact which was denied by the health ministry. And now, the megastar posted a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Reporter Here's why Amitabh Bachchan wishes to delete 2020 and reinstall its new version https://t.co/5M6j6zIXS4 https://t.co/tDXfJAxfV5 3 days ago Styleupnow Here's why Amitabh Bachchan wishes to delete 2020 and reinstall its new version - https://t.co/ouaYjMJOiV - 4 days ago