Here's why Amitabh Bachchan wishes to delete 2020 and reinstall its new version

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Just a day ago, Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, faced social media flak for a video he posted, where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a fact which was denied by the health ministry. And now, the megastar posted a...
