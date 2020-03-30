Global  

Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Recovers From Coronavirus Diagnosis

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau has recovered from her coronavirus diagnosis! The wife of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau shared a statement on social media on Saturday (March 28) that she is feeling “much better” after testing positive for the virus back on March 12. “I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from [...]
 SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN. SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR...

