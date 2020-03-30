Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Recovers From Coronavirus Diagnosis

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau has recovered from her coronavirus diagnosis! The wife of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau shared a statement on social media on Saturday (March 28) that she is feeling “much better” after testing positive for the virus back on March 12. “I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from [...] 👓 View full article



