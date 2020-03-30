Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Our hearts are breaking': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to 'PM CARES Fund'

'Our hearts are breaking': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to 'PM CARES Fund'

DNA Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Anushka Sharma too announced the same on her official Instagram account.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

charu2twit

Charu RT @dna: 'Our hearts are breaking': #ViratKohli, #AnushkaSharma pledge support to 'PM CARES Fund' https://t.co/2LamKCREn4 48 seconds ago

dna

DNA 'Our hearts are breaking': #ViratKohli, #AnushkaSharma pledge support to 'PM CARES Fund' https://t.co/2LamKCREn4 5 minutes ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @IExpressSports: "Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the… 5 minutes ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports "Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing… https://t.co/2q7LeSWUrz 6 minutes ago

doctr_pro

Doctr "Our Hearts Are Breaking": Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pledge Support To COVID-19 Relief Funds -… https://t.co/yF8VKbEvlP 31 minutes ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable 'Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many', says Virat Kohli @imVkohli Kohli and Anushka Sharm… https://t.co/vNM8n4DnS4 31 minutes ago

Vijay__Kohli_18

Cricket Fan™ RT @AnushkaSharma: Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts… 1 hour ago

premmsagar18

Prem sagar mandal RT @ZoomTV: "Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many," read a part of @AnushkaSharma's statement #CelebritiesCoronaVir… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.